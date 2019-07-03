Delta upgrades economy class to include cocktails, ‘bistro-style’ dinner, chocolates

Delta Airlines announced that it will upgrade its economy class, which the company calls Main Cabin, to include cocktails, “bistro-style” dinner and chocolates starting in November.

The upgrade applies to the airline’s new international Main Cabin service and will include international flights scheduled for 6.5 hours or longer and select shorter international flights where Delta One or Delta Premium is offered. It’s part of the company’s multi-billion dollar investment in the overall customer experience, the airline said on Tuesday in a news release.

“This is about investing in every single customer who chooses Delta, no matter where they sit on the plane,” said Allison Ausband, Delta’s Senior Vice President — In-Flight Service. “The thoughtful touches we’re investing in throughout the new Main Cabin experience were designed by flight attendants with one goal in mind — delivering an exceptional experience that our customers will rave about and one that our team, the best in the business, is proud to deliver.”

Shortly after departure, passengers will be greeted with free “Welcome Aboard” cocktails featuring Bellinis to start — made with sparkling wine and infused puree.

Then passengers will receive “refreshing hot towel service to kick off the flight.”

The new “bistro-style” meal service will offer upgraded appetizers and entrees to mix and match, the company said. Passengers can select from a refreshed menu and enjoy their meal on custom-designed dinnerware with upgraded cutlery, complete with placemat.

Larger entrees feature new recipes inspired by Delta One dishes, like the Harissa shrimp appetizer that was recently featured on Eater, according to Delta. Dessert will then be served after meal service on most flights, along with a choice of coffee, tea, complimentary wine or water.

Then, there will be a second hot towel service “to freshen up just prior to arrival.”

“As a token of gratitude for flying Delta and a fond farewell from the flight crew, customers will be treated to chocolates during descent,” Delta said.

The new upgrades are “designed to delight and create ‘wow’ moments that feel like dining in your favorite splurge restaurant.”

“With this service, at the end of the flight I know I’ve made a difference in the customer’s journey,” said Michael Miller, a New York-based flight attendant and member of the design team behind the new experience. “I know I’ve had the opportunity to not only offer an exceptional onboard experience, but also to engage with customers and create special moments for them.”

Delta also offers pre-flight introductions in the gate house and personal greetings at the boarding door.

“In addition to recently upgraded amenity kits, more international onboard enhancements are coming soon, like refreshed ear buds and headsets, to further demonstrate the airline’s commitment to creating a best-in-class experience all customers can look forward to,” the airline said.