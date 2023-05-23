Demi Lovato, Ludacris to perform at Wawa Welcome America concert

Pop singer Demi Lovato and rapper Ludacris will take the stage at Wawa's annual Fourth of July concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The Wawa Welcome America Festival is two weeks long celebration across the city that features free family-friendly events, like Wawa Hoagie Day and four different nights of fireworks.

The festivities will culminate with a concert on the Parkway headlined by GRAMMY award-winning singer Demi Lovato, whose catalog includes songs like "Heart Attack and "Sorry Not Sorry."

Ludacris, an Atlanta-based rapper who is known for songs like ‘Act a Fool’ and ‘Roll Out', will perform ahead of Lovato.

In addition to the concert on the Parkway, there will be other smaller concerts, including former Miss America Vanessa Williams singing patriotic music at Independence Mall on July 3.

More information about Wawa's Welcome America Festival events can be found on their website.