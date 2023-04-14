Deptford community turns out for blood drive to support officer injured in line of duty shooting

It’s been a little over a month since Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler was shot in the leg during a traffic stop. Friday, friends, family and fellow officers honored Officer Shisler with a community blood drive.

It’s an all-day event, picking up as people left work for the day in the late afternoon. Regular Deptford folk, people of all stripes were out giving blood in honor of the officer who gave more and is recovering from his injury.

"We’re here in honor of Officer Shisler and his family," Steven Colon, with the American Red Cross, said. "We’re very grateful for everybody to come out and support from the Deptford community. The need for blood is vital, so it’s very important for us to have product on the shelves. Events like this make that happen."

The Red Cross was set up for folks to come out and donate at the Almonesson Lake Fire Company, in Deptford. A quick screening and folks were able to supply life-saving blood. The Red Cross gave out Snoopy t-shirts to donors.

Deptford born and bred Officer Bobby Shisler was shot in the line of duty March 12, during a pedestrian stop in which there was a struggle for a weapon. The suspect was killed and Shisler critically hurt, losing a lot of blood. Retired officer Julie Howery continues to do her duty.

"It’s not my first time. It’s a regular thing. But, to do something that also shows support for the community and for the police department? I’m gonna be here," Howery explained.

Regarding Officer Shisler’s progress, Deptford Police Sergeant Bob Jones said in a text that Shisler remains in intensive care, continuing to fight hard every day, but has a long road ahead. He adds that the Shisler’s remain grateful for the love and well wishes.

The blood drive runs through 7 p.m. The Red Cross provides about 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply through donations, but only three percent donate. Anyone who can’t make it out to the blood drive for Officer Shisler can always check with any local Red Cross to find out how to donate blood.

