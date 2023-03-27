'Our boy is a warrior': Deptford police officer still recovering in ICU after being shot in line of duty

article

It's been weeks since Officer Bobby Shisler became the victim of a shooting while protecting his community, and he has been fighting to recover ever since with the support of family, friends and beyond.

The Deptford Township Police Officer was shot while conducting a pedestrian stop on March 10 that escalated into a pursuit, struggle and shooting that left the suspect dead.

Shisler was rushed to a local hospital for emergency surgery after suffering "critical life-threatening injuries."

Over the weekend, the Deptford Township Police Department asked for prayers for the injured officer, saying he is still in hospital's trauma intensive care unit.

"Please keep our Officer, P.O. Bobby Shisler in your prayers. He’s still in Cooper’s Trauma ICU, and he’s fighting hard to recover! Our boy is a warrior, and he’s tough as nails! But he can still use some positive vibes sent his way."

The 4-year veteran officer has received endless support from his fellow officers and loved ones to complete strangers.

A GoFundMe has raised over $116,000 for Shisler and his family, while a local shop designed shirts to support his road to recovery.