Support for Deptford officer shot grows beyond Gloucester County, reaching across the U.S.

Deptford Township Police Officer Bobby Shisler, shot while conducting a pedestrian stop in Deptford, New Jersey, March 10, is recovering from the harrowing experience and he is receiving support not just from people in New Jersey, but all over the United States.

"The shirt sales have exploded and it’s amazing," exclaimed Nikki Foreman, co-designer of a special t-shirt made just for Officer Shisler. "It’s wonderful to see there is just so much support."

At In Stitches Monogramming, they’re making room for all the t-shirts coming in this week to raise money for Officer Shisler.

"It just kept going and going and in 24 hours, almost 2,000 shirts! It’s wonderful, it’s absolutely wonderful!" Foreman described.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Foreman helped design the shirt and all the proceeds will go directly to help Officer Shisler on his long road to recovery. "He’s a small-town cop and we have shirts going to Alabama, Texas, Florida."

"Then she said there was, like, $10,000 in sales already! That I didn’t believe," Denise Sandes, owner of In Stitches Monogramming, exclaimed.

At first, Sandes thought maybe they’d sell 200 shirts, so she’s amazed with everyone’s generosity. She says she knows how much people in the community appreciate all police officers.

"To see somebody supported like this is incredible. I am so happy for the family, at this point, not for what they have gone through, but for the support that everybody is showing them," Sandes said.

They expect the number of online orders to just keep rising and they are ready.

Those interested can find the t-shirt at In Stitches Monogramming website, here. Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, can do so, here.