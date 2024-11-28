Man shot by police during foot pursuit in Deptford, New Jersey: prosecutors

Authorities in Deptford, New Jersey are investigating a police-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day.

Police were called to the Fairfield Hotel on the 100 block of Hurfville Road Thursday afternoon for a report of a disturbance.

According to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, when officers arrived on scene a man jumped from a second floor window at the hotel and led officers on a foot chase.

At some point during the pursuit, one of the officers opened fire, striking and wounding the man who had been running in the direction of Route 42.

Police were eventually able to take the man into custody and say he suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Route 42 was temporarily closed in both directions due to the ongoing police investigation. Authorities say there is no further risk to the public.

Investigators have not yet said whether the man was armed at the time of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.