Man stabbed during attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

The Brief A man was stabbed in the ribs in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning. Police say it happened during an attempted robbery. No arrests have been made.



Scary moments after an attempted robbery took a violent turn in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A 55-year-old man was found stabbed in the ribs on the 4500 block of North 20th Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the man was the victim of an attempted robbery turned stabbing.

He was taken to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

An investigation is underway, but a suspect description has not been released.