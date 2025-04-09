Expand / Collapse search

Man stabbed during attempted robbery in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  April 9, 2025 11:58am EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A man was stabbed in the ribs in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.
    • Police say it happened during an attempted robbery.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - Scary moments after an attempted robbery took a violent turn in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A 55-year-old man was found stabbed in the ribs on the 4500 block of North 20th Street around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the man was the victim of an attempted robbery turned stabbing.

He was taken to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

What's next:

An investigation is underway, but a suspect description has not been released.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety