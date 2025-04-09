Man stabbed during attempted robbery in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Scary moments after an attempted robbery took a violent turn in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.
What we know:
A 55-year-old man was found stabbed in the ribs on the 4500 block of North 20th Street around 2:45 a.m.
Police say the man was the victim of an attempted robbery turned stabbing.
He was taken to a local hospital, and is said to be in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
What's next:
An investigation is underway, but a suspect description has not been released.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.