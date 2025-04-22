Expand / Collapse search

Deptford officer delivers Chick-fil-A order after DoorDash driver's car breaks down

Published  April 22, 2025 11:57am EDT
The Brief

    • A Deptford police officer helped out a delivery driver after their car broke down this weekend.
    • He took the Chick-fil-A order and delivered it himself!
    • The officer is now being praised for his selfless act of helping others.

DEPTFORD, N.J. - All police vow to protect and serve their community, but one local officer went above and beyond the call of duty!

What we know:

A Deptford police officer took on double duty as a delivery driver to make sure a Chick-fil-A order made a safe delivery this weekend.

The department says Officer Mike McEnery Jr. took action when a Doordash driver's vehicle broke down in the middle of a delivery.

He quickly completed the delivery for the driver, and it was his pleasure!

"Nobody wants cold Chick-fil-A!"

What they're saying:

Deptford residents praised the officer for his thoughtful gesture of offering a helping hand.

"Well, someone raised Officer Mike McEnery Jr. to be a wonderful person," one person said.

While another hoped the officer got a good tip!

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Deptford Police Department.

