Deptford officer delivers Chick-fil-A order after DoorDash driver's car breaks down

article

The Brief A Deptford police officer helped out a delivery driver after their car broke down this weekend. He took the Chick-fil-A order and delivered it himself! The officer is now being praised for his selfless act of helping others.



All police vow to protect and serve their community, but one local officer went above and beyond the call of duty!

What we know:

A Deptford police officer took on double duty as a delivery driver to make sure a Chick-fil-A order made a safe delivery this weekend.

The department says Officer Mike McEnery Jr. took action when a Doordash driver's vehicle broke down in the middle of a delivery.

He quickly completed the delivery for the driver, and it was his pleasure!

"Nobody wants cold Chick-fil-A!"

What they're saying:

Deptford residents praised the officer for his thoughtful gesture of offering a helping hand.

"Well, someone raised Officer Mike McEnery Jr. to be a wonderful person," one person said.

While another hoped the officer got a good tip!