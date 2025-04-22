Deptford officer delivers Chick-fil-A order after DoorDash driver's car breaks down
DEPTFORD, N.J. - All police vow to protect and serve their community, but one local officer went above and beyond the call of duty!
What we know:
A Deptford police officer took on double duty as a delivery driver to make sure a Chick-fil-A order made a safe delivery this weekend.
The department says Officer Mike McEnery Jr. took action when a Doordash driver's vehicle broke down in the middle of a delivery.
He quickly completed the delivery for the driver, and it was his pleasure!
"Nobody wants cold Chick-fil-A!"
What they're saying:
Deptford residents praised the officer for his thoughtful gesture of offering a helping hand.
"Well, someone raised Officer Mike McEnery Jr. to be a wonderful person," one person said.
While another hoped the officer got a good tip!
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Deptford Police Department.