Deputies arrest Florida day care operator for child pornography

Deputies in South Florida have arrested a day care operator who they say was caught with dozens of images of child pornography.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office said they arrested 62-year-old David Manas, who runs a day care out of his home.

According to WPTV, detectives said their special victims unit received information back in March that Manas was knowingly possessing and transmitting child porn images online.

Manas was arrested Thursday for 30 counts of possession of child pornography.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have used the suspect's child care services to call the sheriff's office.

Manas is being held without bond.