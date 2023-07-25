Ron DeSantis involved in car crash on drive to Chattanooga; Florida governor unhurt

article

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday, his spokesman says.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," Press Secretary Bryan Griffin told Fox News in a statement. "He and his team are uninjured.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," Griffin added.

A Chattanooga Police Department spokesperson told Fox News that the crash happened on Interstate 75 south around 8:15 a.m. after the front vehicle in DeSantis' four-car motorcade slowed down suddenly to avoid traffic in front of them, which caused the pile-up.

A female staff member suffered minor injuries and was treated on-site while an investigation remains ongoing, the spokesperson added.

On Monday, Fox News reported that some of the top officials in DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign are telling top donors that a campaign "reset" is underway.

The officials acknowledged Sunday during a meeting with leading campaign contributors and bundlers that they spent too much money in the two months since DeSantis declared his candidacy for the White House, sources with knowledge of the gathering confirmed to Fox News.

And they promised that more changes were ahead as DeSantis aims to rebound from what's characterized as a disappointing start to his campaign.

News of the meeting, which took place in Utah at the upscale Stein Eriksen Lodge at the Deer Valley resort, was first reported by Politico.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Read more at FOXNews.com.