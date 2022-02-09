Devarjaye Daniel, 10, battling terminal cancer sworn in as Aldine ISD's honorary police officer
HOUSTON - Devarjaye "DJ" Daniel, 10, has already exceeded his goal of being sworn into 100 law enforcement agencies, but officials and his own school district are still showing him love and support.
Devarjaye, who is battling brain and spinal cancer, made headlines after saying he wanted to be sworn in as an honorary officer by 100 law enforcement agencies! And at the end of January, Devarjaye met his goal after getting sworn into the Houston ISD Police Department.
However, his journey is far from over! In fact, Aldine ISD will be swearing in Devarjaye and his two brothers, who are students with the district, on Wednesday as honorary officers for its police department.
The ceremony took place at 3 p.m. at Aldine ISD's M.O. Campbell Educational Center with several representatives from other school districts in attendance.
