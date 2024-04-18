Allman Brothers guitarist Dickey Betts dies at age 80

article

The Allman Brothers Band guitarist and founding member Dickey Betts has died, Fox News Digital can confirm. The musician was 80 years old when he passed away on Thursday, April 18.

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts," Betts' manager David Spero said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader and family patriarch was at his home in Osprey, FL., surrounded by his family. Dickey was larger than life, and his loss will be felt world-wide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time," he added.

The Allman Brothers Band perform in 1981. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Formed out of Jacksonville, Florida in 1969, the Allman brothers were a popular rock band with hits like "Ramblin' Man" and "Blue Sky." The original members included brothers Duane and Gregg Allman, as well as Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks Jai Johanny "Jaimoe" Johnson, and Betts.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.