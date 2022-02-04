Dioceses of Allentown suspends rule that bars boy, girl wrestling matches

The Dioceses of Allentown suspended its longstanding rule that barred male athletes from wrestling their female counterparts after a team lost a district championship by forfeiting a dozen points.

A spokesperson for the Diocese of Allentown claimed that opposing teams are taking advantage of the school's rule, accusing some of using it as a "coaching tactic."

"Some coaches have unscrupulously used it knowing that there wouldn’t be a bout, there would be a forfeit," Paul Wirth said. "In some cases, girls who weren’t on the team roster to the mat, know the boy would be forced to forfeit."

Luke Jordan, a freshman at Berks Catholic, has had at least 5 of his matches forfeited due to this rule. In a district championship match against Newport High School, Jordan had to automatically concede twice.

Berks Catholic lost the match by one point, 31-30, and had to forfeit 12 points.

"In that particular match, they were two inexperienced wrestlers. The one girl had never wrestled ever," Sandy Jordan said.

She started an online petition which helped nudge the dioceses to temporarily suspend the rule.

"It’s a small victory, it’s great…but it’s not over yet. We can’t become complacent, we have to continue our efforts to help influence decisions made for next season," Sandy said.

Meanwhile, Wirth said officials are still deciding if they will eventually reenact the rule.

