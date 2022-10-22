Dirt bike rider dies, passenger injured after North Philadelphia crash, police say

A dirt bike crash became deadly after colliding with a car Friday night on a street in North Philadelphia.

Police say a 2016 Honda was attempting to turn onto Bristol Street when it was hit by a dirt bike around 8 p.m.

The dirt bike had two people riding it at the time, a 23-year-old and 21-year-old woman.

MORE HEADLINES:

The man, who was driving the bike, suffered a skull fracture and multiple bodily injuries. He succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

The female passenger sustained a broken wrist. No injuries reported for the driver of the Honda.

Police say charges are pending further investigation.