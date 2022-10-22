Philadelphia police: Man ambushed by gunfire exiting his car outside bar in Bridesburg

article

Police are looking for two suspects they say fled the scene after opening fire on a man outside a bar in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section Friday night.

The 30-year-old was getting out his car outside Ozzie's Bar on Edgemont Street when he was approached by two male suspects around 11 p.m.

Police say one of the suspects shot him multiple times in the back, then both suspects fled in black and white Toyota Camry. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital.