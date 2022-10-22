Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle

article

Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning.

Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between hired cleaning crews of the grocery store's parking lot.

A suspect has turned himself in, and is said to be cooperating with police. A weapon was also recovered.