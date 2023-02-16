Disturbing video appears to show random attack on Temple University campus

Disturbing video obtained by FOX 29 shows what appears to be a random, unprovoked attack at one of the busiest intersections on Temple University’s campus, while two security officers appear to be present.

The video shows a group swarming a man by the SEPTA station at Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue and start attacking him Wednesday afternoon, just before 5 p.m.

Students first saw it on the "Keep Us Safe TU" Instagram page.

"I shouldn’t be finding out attacks from an Instagram page," student Allison O’Toole said.

Student Carmen Dephillippo added, "It was terrible and frightening. As you can see, there are a ton of students. This is a direct walkway to our campus."

The video shows the brutal attack ends seconds later when two people appear to intervene, one pushing at least one of the attackers away.

A wider shot shows two people in neon jackets. Temple University says they are Allied Universal security officers that serve as eyes and ears.

Freshman Veronica Rin and her friend, Nate, were the two to jump in.

"Yesterday was a joke," Veronica stated. "Two students, two young adults that don’t have any experience dealing with public discourse or violence had to do jobs of two people that probably have much more training or experience than either of us did."

The university says the call from security officers first came in as a disturbance inside Morgan Hall.

A Temple police officer quickly responded, but the victim, who was not a student, did not want to give information to police.

FOX 29’s Kelly Rule asked Vice President of Public Safety, Dr. Jennifer Griffin, why two guards, that can’t intervene, would be placed at one of the campus’ busiest intersections.

"They’re not trained and that is not the role for them, but it definitely doesn’t look good and we appreciate the students who stepped in and engaged, as well," Dr. Griffin answered.

Dr. Griffin says Temple police are always stationed nearby and they are now increasing their presence in that area.

When pressed on students telling FOX 29 they feel unsafe, Dr. Griffin said she engages students daily and hears the same concerns.

Strategy talks with all law enforcement, including Philly police, are ongoing.

"Something needs to be done. I should’ve never been in that situation," Rin said.

"I am concerned. We are all working on a daily basis how can we make this safer, how we can make the community safer. It’s not an us versus them," Dr. Griffin stated.