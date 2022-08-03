Diving for Charity: Pennsylvania man is attempting 101 skydives in 24 hours to break record

It's a bird; it's a plane; it's a Bucks County man on a mission to break a skydiving record!

His name is Chris Howard, and he's attempting to complete an incredible feat - 101 skydives in just 24 hours.

It all began at sunrise Wednesday morning, when Howard boarded a plane and headed up for his first of many dives at Pennridge Airport in Perkasie.

His goal is to reach 101 dives by sunset. If successful, Howard will more than double Pennsylvania's skydiving record, which currently stands at 40.

MORE HEADLINES:

But he's not just jumping for joy! All proceeds with benefit "Bucks for Kids," a charity that supports foster children throughout Bucks County.

Howard, a Skydive Philadelphia instructor, plans to jump at least eight times an hour to bring home the record today - which just happens to be his 40th birthday! What a birthday gift that would be!