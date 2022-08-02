Portion of Pennsauken Creek runs red after food dye discharged from nearby plant, officials say

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Officials in South Jersey say an incident involving food dye at a water treatment plant caused a local creek to run red, sparking confusion among residents Tuesday afternoon.

The south branch of Pennsauken Creek, runs between two neighborhoods in Cherry Hill. Officials with the Evesham Municipal Utility Authority tell FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that red food dye was discharged from a nearby plant at some point.

Officials say the dye is not hazardous and the Department of Environmental Protection has responded.

Evesham Municipal Utility Authority says staff noticed that "the treated effluent being discharged at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant had a strange, bright red color" around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

After further investigation, officials say they discovered that a local beverage manufacturer as had "improperly dumped red food dye into the waste water system."

SkyFOX spotted the creek near Green Acre Drive, with its red water running several miles.

In a statement shared on social media the Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority reassured residents living around the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant located in Evesham Township, that there is currently no risk to public health as a result of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.