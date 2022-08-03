Police: Man, woman open fire on SEPTA station stairwell from van, lead police on chase

Two people were struck by gunfire as they stood inside a SEPTA station stairwell early Wednesday morning.

Police say a man and woman were in a white van when they opened fire on the Arrott Transportation Center near Frankford Avenue around 12:20 a.m.

Two men, who were in the stairwell at the time, were both shot. The 29-year-old is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, while a 19-year-old is stable after getting hit in the leg.

After the shooting erupted, the suspects reportedly fled in the white van and led police on a brief chase.

Police say they "gave up" on the 5300 block of Sylvester Street after being followed by both police vehicles and a helicopter.

They were both taken into custody and are expected to be charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

The white van will be towed for a search warrant and police search for any guns used during the shooting.