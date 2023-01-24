DNA helps close 1987 cold case of woman killed in fiery crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike

One woman's family finally has some answers after the 35-year-old mystery of a deadly crash has been solved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Linda Jean McClure, 26, has been identified as a victim of a crash that involved a tractor-trailer catching on fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike on October 22, 1987.

Both she and the driver, who was immediately identified as a California man, were killed in the crash.

In August 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission agreed to pay for forensic genetic genealogy DNA testing as state troopers continued their investigation.

McClure was eventually determined to be the unknown victim. Her identity was confirmed after her brother submitted a DNA sample for comparison.

Family says the last time they talked to McClure, who was not reported missing, was in the late 1980s.

"We hope that this revelation provides long overdue comfort to Ms. McClure’s family," said Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton.