Woman shot as hail of over 30 bullets leads to barricade situation inside Tacony home

A 47-year-old woman miraculously suffered just one non-life-threatening shot after more than 30 shots were fired from a Tacony home overnight.

She told police she was sitting in a car with a man on the 6700 block of Marsden Street when they heard multiple gunshots just before midnight.

Police say they believe gunfire erupted from a nearby home, with more than 30 shots fired in total.

The woman was shot one time in the arm, and is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital. The vehicle and two homes across the street were also struck.

A barricade situation ensued when neighbors told police the shooters may still be inside.

Five people exited as a SWAT team cleared the home, however no arrests have been announced at this time.

Police say they did find ballistic evidence that shots were fired from inside the living room. The house is currently being held as a crime scene.

It is unclear if the woman or vehicle was being targeted, but police say preliminary evidence shows narcotics may have been sold from the suspected house.