Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say

Authorities say the partially decomposed body found behind homes in Pennsylvania last week is a Delaware woman who has been missing since early December.

The Upper Darby Police Department identified the woman as 61-year-old Rosemary Byrne who they say was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12.

Byrne, who police say most recently lived in Newark, Delaware, was found behind a row of homes on the 7000 block of Greenwood Avenue in the early morning hours of Jan. 16.

Police sources initially told FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the body was in a severe state of decomposition that prevented authorities from identifying.

"We are working diligently to learn the circumstances by which Ms. Byrne passed, and we are asking the public for any and all help they can provide," the department wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information about Byrne should contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693.