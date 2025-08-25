Do It Like Dylan: Non-profit created after 20-year-old dies suffering seizure while jet skiing

The Brief The Geller family from South Jersey is channeling their grief into action following the tragic death of 20-year-old Dylan Geller, who lost his life while riding a jet-ski on the Jersey Shore. Dylan suffered a seizure in the water, and now his family is determined to ensure his passions and dreams are never forgotten.



Do It Like Dylan is a non-profit that was started in memory of a 20-year-old Voorhees man who died after a seizure while jet skiing.

What we know:

Dylan, who had been seizure-free for four years despite having epilepsy, was riding a jet-ski from Atlantic City to Barnegat Bay for a party on July 27.

His brother Chase, who was on a separate jet-ski, realized something was wrong when he couldn't see Dylan.

Chase found him face down in the water and attempted CPR, but tragically, Dylan did not survive.

Nearly a month after Dylan's death, the family is spreading awareness.

What they're saying:

"You pray that it's a dream. You realize you are here now and then the grief starts all over again," said Dawn Geller who is trying to find her way after losing a piece of herself with the death of her son, 20-year-old Dylan. "I'm in pain and sad beyond words."

"I woke up the next morning after it happened because that was the longest day of my life," said Chase."I just had a bad feeling so I came down the original path that we came down and I just saw him face down next to a jet ski in the water and I just tried to give him CPR."

"It's every parent's worst nightmare. That phone call," said Dawn.

Chase started a non-profit called "Do It Like Dylan," aimed at supporting kids with cancer, disabilities, and special needs, encouraging them to live life on their own terms.

"Dylan would have wanted it like that," said his mother.

Chase hopes to fund scholarships in the field of special education and medical research for a cure for epilepsy.

Anything that supports his brother's passions.

"This one was one of the special-needs kids who Dylan taught and he used to dress up as Spiderman for the boy," said Dawn as she showed off a letter from a student to her son.

Dylan earned a Bachelor's degree in health and physical education and worked as a special education substitute teacher.

"Dylan was a bright light. He was always happy," said Dawn.

Dylan has two brothers, Chase and Austin. He has a sister named Sydney.

He has a niece and nephew he adored.

"We call him the glue of our family," said Chase.

What you can do:

The Geller family invites the community to support their cause by donating to "Do It Like Dylan."

The family hopes to fund scholarships in special education and support medical research for epilepsy through their non-profit.

Visit the Do It Like Dylan Instagram.

Visit the Do It Like Dylan Facebook page.

As they navigate this difficult time, the family's efforts to honor Dylan's legacy serve as a testament to his impact and the love he shared with those around him.