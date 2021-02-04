DOD issues order requiring face masks on all military installations

The U.S. Department of Defense announced on Thursday that all individuals on military installations as well as all individuals performing official duties on behalf of the DOD must wear face masks.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin signed the memo Thursday ordering DOD personnel to wear facial coverings in accordance with the most current U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

According to the new memo, all individuals must wear masks continuously while on military installations.

Some exemptions include: