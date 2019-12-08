Dog abandoned and tied to rail in South Philadelphia seeks forever home

Max, an older dog surviving at an animal shelter is rescued, only to be abandoned in the cold, left tied to a railing a few days later.

Max is resting, but is, once again, looking for a home.

Max, the dog

He was found tied to a rail near 13th and Rodman. A homeowner took to social media, posting a photo of 11-year-old Max, asking someone to take him. That’s when Philadelphia animal care and control team volunteer Monica da Costa saw the photo and thought Max looked familiar.

da Costa did some digging and realized Max was adopted just two days prior by someone who lives in Kensington. da Costa stated she attempted to reach the woman, but believes that woman doesn’t want the dog back.

da Costa says there are resources to get help for pets adopted but not wanted and abandonment is not a solution.

da Costa does not want to take Max back to the shelter as he is an older dog and she is concerned he would be euthanized.

Max is an 11-year-old Terrior and Pitbull mix. He doesn’t do well with other animals, but he is great with children.

Max needs a forever home. Anyone interested in helping Max can do so by reaching out on Instagram @phillyfostersiblings or email monifits@gmail.com. Anyone interested can also donate to a GoFundMe set up for Max.

