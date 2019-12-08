article

ACCT Philly — the city’s only open-intake animal shelter — has announced a new Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program to help manage Philadelphia’s feral and stray cat population.

Under the new program, ACCT Philly is able to fund TNR surgeries for 285 stray cats at five different Philadelphia-area clinics.

Arm & Hammer funded the initiative, presenting a $20,000 check to ACCT Philly and Mac’s Fund on National Cat Day.

News of the rollout comes after months without a free TNR option in the city.

TNR is widely considered a humane and effective approach to reducing the stray cat population while improving the lives of community cats.

The tactic involves humanely trapping cats, who are then taken to a veterinarian to be neutered and vaccinated. After recovery, the cats are returned to their home — often a colony tended to by animal rescuers — outdoors. Cats who are friendly and socialized with humans may be placed up for adoption.

Animal welfare experts say that, in addition to preventing reproduction, TNR helps reduce “nuisance” behavior associated with mating and makes cats less likely to spread feline diseases.

There are no physical vouchers for the ACCT program. Trappers should indicate that they would like to use an ACCT voucher when making a TNR appointment.

The clinics accepting TNR vouchers include PAWS at Grant Avenue and Gray’s Ferry, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters, and Forgotten Cats in Willow Grove and Trainer.

Vouchers are now available for use at all locations, with the exception of the Forgotten Cats clinic in Trainer, which will begin accepting vouchers on Jan. 1, 2020.

“Calling all you trap kings and queens,” ACCT Philly wrote in a Facebook post. “Let’s get to trappin!”

ACCT Philly continues to seek additional fosters and volunteers to service the nearly 22,000 animals it takes in each year.

As of Sunday, two dogs and two cats are timestamped for euthanasia. The shelter currently has more than 100 cats and 100 dogs available for adoption.

Those interested in helping high-risk animals at ACCT Philly, but cannot commit to adoption or fostering, can pledge donations to urgent dogs and cats through its Love Local Program.

A pledge is a promise to donate to the rescue group that pulls a given animal from ACCT Philly. Individual pledges help accumulate the necessary funding for participating rescue groups to save urgent animals.

Volunteers say that rescues are more likely to pull animals, particularly those with expensive needs, when they see pledges have been made.

ACCT Philly is located at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. Adoption hours are weekdays, 1–8 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

For more information on TNR, see here.

