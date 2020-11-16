Dog in Del. SPCA 866 days finds 'furever' home with New Castle couple

article

A dog in a Delaware shelter an astounding 866 days finally has a furever home, at last.

Charlize, a four-old of differing breeds, transferred to the Delaware SPCA from a partner agency in July 2018. She spent five months at the partner shelter. All told, Charlize spent 990 days, over half her life, in shelters.

A New Castle couple, Anna and Matthew, just purchased a home after Matthew returned from a deployment. As Anna said, they were missing a four-legged baby to make their home complete.

Anna and Matthew say they chose Charlize because they thought she was cute, with a smiley face and friendly disposition and that she enjoyed the outdoors and outdoor activities as they do.

They explained to staff members they did not realize Charlize had been shelters for so long. We weren't aware of how long she had been in the shelter until we met her and honestly couldn't figure it out,” said Anna. “She was such a sweetie the whole time we were there meeting her! And now, seeing how excited she is to be home and with people loving her makes us so happy!” Anna exclaimed.

Anna and Matthew took Charlize home November 13 and she is settling nicely, already sharing the bed with her new mom and dad. “I am happy that she seems to trust us already,” Anna said. “It’s like we have known her much longer than we have,” Anna added.

