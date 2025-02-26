Dog saves girl during attempted kidnapping in Wilmington; suspect still sought

The Brief An attempted kidnapping unfolded in Wilmington earlier this week. Police say a man tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl, but was stopped by her dog. The suspect is still on the loose, and police are asking for help to find them.



A potential kidnapping victim is safe thanks to the brave actions of her protective dog.

What we know:

Police say a man attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl on the 2900 block of North Harrison Street around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The suspect fled after being bitten by the girl's dog, and is still on the run.

The girl was not injured.

What's next:

Police are still looking for the suspect, and are asking for the public's help to identify and locate him.

He was last seen fleeing towards North Van Buren Street.

Anyone with information, or potential video surveillance, is asked to contact police.