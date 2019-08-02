Dog the Bounty Hunter's Colorado store burglarized, items belonging to late wife Beth Chapman stolen

Duane “Dog” Chapman, the star of “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” is offering a “large cash reward” for anyone who can provide information on the suspects who stole personal items belonging to his late wife Beth Chapman.

The burglary happened in the Denver, Colorado, suburb of Edgewater when a passerby early Tuesday noticed a broken glass door at a business belonging to Chapman. The business stocked merchandise that was sold online.

Cpl. Bob Brink said police boarded up the door but were unable to reach anyone connected to the business that day.

On Thursday, someone from Dog’s team went to the store and discovered the crime scene. It was reported that merchandise and personal items belonging to Beth, including tributes left by fans, were stolen, according to People.

Chapman tweeted Friday that he was offering the reward to anyone who could provide more information.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead,” he said.

Authorities said the investigation is still in the early stages.

Beth died on June 26 at age 51 after a battle with cancer. She had been hospitalized in Honolulu after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily. Doctors placed her in a medically induced coma.

She had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out. She was later declared cancer-free after a tumor was removed, but she was later diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

A&E honored Beth during a scheduled four-hour “Dog the Bounty Hunter” marathon on July 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.