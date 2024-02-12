Dog who stayed in shelter longer than any other pup adopted in sweet Super Bowl Sunday story

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't the only two who celebrated Super Bowl Sunday with love.

Coincidentally,a dog named Chief, who had been at the Burlington County Animal Shelter longer than any other dog there, found his true love too just in time for Valentines Day.

75-year-old Rose Ragone lost her husband in 2016 and her only daughter is away at college in California, and she says things had been getting a little lonely in her Williamstown home.

So she heard about the shelter's Super Bowl Sunday tailgate, drove 42 miles to get there and said she had no intention of bringing home a dog.

However, it was live at first sight for both, Rose said.

When she heard the sad story of 10-year-old Chief, a senior dog, she said she could not leave him there to live out the rest of his life.

He's been full of energy like a playful puppy since he has been his new big backyard. And Rose say the skinny dog won't be skinny for long.

She said he's gonna be an Italian dog, who now has a new pasta chef, along with his dog food and a couch to sleep on.

No more sad, lonely nights in a cage for Chief and no more lonely days for Rose, who says her new sidekick has followed her everywhere since she's brought him home.