Dogs can help save life of another pet by becoming blood donor in Philadelphia

Did you know that dogs can donate blood too?

A blood bank in Center City is giving dogs the chance to become blood donors and help save the lives of other pets.

So far, seven dogs have donated blood to save four lives since the Veterinary Emergency Group opened their doggy blood bank in November 2023.

In order to donate, dogs must meet certain requirements and undergo several screenings.

Each participating dog will receive a free exam and treat after donating, which takes about 30 minutes to an hour.

The group says these donations are important, because there's a shortage of blood, but not a shortage of pets in need!

"Our goal is to give gold standard care to every pet that comes in, and this helps us be able to do that."

If you want to see if your dog is able to donate, the Veterinary Emergency Group is holding a screening event on January 27.