Expand / Collapse search

Dogs of the New York City Marathon

By Arun Kristian Das
Published 
Updated 9:08PM
Pets and Animals
FOX 5 NY

A lot of dogs watched the NYC Marathon

About 25,000 runners completed the New York City Marathon on Sunday. And tens of thousands of spectators came out on a beautiful day to cheer for them. Many of those spectators were of the canine variety.

NEW YORK - The New York City Marathon returned to the streets of all five boroughs on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, after a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The race featured about 25,000 marathoners — less than half the event's peak participation in 2019 — and drew tens of thousands of spectators along the 26.2-mile course. Many of those spectators had four legs and fur

Here are some of the many adorable dogs of the New York City Marathon.

0e354366-dogs-of-nyc-marathon-40.jpg

Some dogs came in bags…

f0fa4cbb-dogs-of-nyc-marathon-45.jpg

A corgi in a backpack! A corgi in a backpack!

e43d3380-dogs-of-nyc-marathon-38.jpg

Fleet feet caught this pup's eye…

0f3876d5-dogs-of-nyc-marathon-43.jpg

"Go, runners!"* 

ab15244f-dogs-of-nyc-marathon-44.jpg

*Probably

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-42.jpg

Super Dog? Not all pooches wore capes…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-17.jpg

Some wore bandannas…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-41.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-36.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-35.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-34.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-6.jpg

Others wore coats…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-7.jpg
1e06d827-dogs-of-nyc-marathon (21)

((FOX 5 NY Photo by Arun Kristian Das))

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-15.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-23.jpg

And… neck sweaters?

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-12.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-39.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-37.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-33.jpg

"Where's everybody going?"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-5.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-30.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-29.jpg

"When do we get to cross?"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-28.jpg

"This is taking forever…"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-32.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-26.jpg

This guy was quite talkative…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-27.jpg

This doggo planted himself down in the middle of the crosswalk…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-24.jpg

… and then groomed his paw because why not?

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-25.jpg

May as well be comfy… these marathons are long.

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-22.jpg

"Is that a hydrant over there?"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-20.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-19.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-18.jpg

Sometimes spectators get marathon FOMO…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-14.jpg

"I want to run, too!"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-10.jpg

But sometimes they just get bored. 

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-16.jpg

"Pay attention to me!"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-13.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-31.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-3.jpg

"I think the park is that way…"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-4.jpg

"Follow me!"

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-2.jpg

TIP: Always look both ways before crossing, especially during a marathon.

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-1.jpg

Time to go home…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-11.jpg

Wait, one more sniff…

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-8.jpg
dogs-of-nyc-marathon-9.jpg

Congratulations to all the marathoners. See you next year!

dogs-of-nyc-marathon-46.jpg