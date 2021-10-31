Dole recalls bagged salads due to possible listeria risk

Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain bagged salad mixes over a possible listeria contamination.

According to a news release, the Georgia Department of Agriculture tested a random sample of garden salad — which came back positive for listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can lead to listeria infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), food contaminated with listeria bacteria can lead to complications for newborns, adults over 65 years and those with weakened immune systems. Dole said no illnesses have been reported in this recall.



The recalled products were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia and sold under the following brand names:

24 oz Dole™ Garden Salad ( Lot codes : N28205A and N28205B; UPC : 0-71430-01136-2 10-25-21)

24 oz Marketside™ Classic Salad ( Lot codes : N28205A and N28205B; UPC : 6-81131-32895-1 10-25-21)

12 oz Kroger™ Brand Garden Salad ( Lot codes : N28211A and N28211B; UPC : 0-11110-91036-3 10-25-21)

12 oz Salad Classics™ Garden Salad (Lot codes: N28211A and N28211B; UPC: 6-88267-18443-7 10-25-21)

Dole is advising customers with these products are advised to discard them.

This story was reported from Atlanta.