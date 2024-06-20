Expand / Collapse search
Dollar store robbery: Suspects pulls knife on employees in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 9:10am EDT
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A dollar store robbery in North Philadelphia has sparked an investigation by police as they work to identify a suspect.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General store at 1300 West Lehigh Avenue this past Saturday.

When employees confronted the suspect, police say he pulled out a knife and said he had a permit to carry.

No firearms were seen by employees, and no injuries were reported.

However, police say the suspect fled with numerous stolen items.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.