Donald Trump delivers speech in Reading; supporters sound off on Election Day eve

There was a lot of energy and excitement all in anticipation for Former President Donald Trump to take the stage at Santander Arena in Reading.

"I’m super stoked, I’ve seen him on TV, but they say the energy in the building, you can’t capture that on camera," said Eric Appleman of Kutztown, PA.

"A lot of cheering, a lot of people getting their adrenaline up for Trump, so much support for Trump," said Declan Gaboriault of Spring City, PA.

Those in support of Trump came from all over including Maryland, towns across Pennsylvania, and members of the Dominican American Republic Club out of New York.

"It’s no regular election, this is like fighting the devil right now, the Democratic Party destroyed our country, we have to bring Donald Trump back," said Felix Bernard of New York.

Among the many outfits for Trump was Mary Szeltner’s that came with a special message.

"I love Trump, I think our country needs four more years of him and then JD Vance after that. I think one man’s trash is another man’s treasure so, it’s why I got my vest on," said Szeltner of Palmyra, PA.

As the clock ticks closer and closer to Election Day, Trump’s supporters say they are hopeful he will come out on top and bring change to the country, which the believe Pennsylvanians can make that happen.

"This is ground zero to changing things to a more enlightened perspective where the more conservative Republican view points, lower taxes, lower regulations, more freedom of speech, pushing back on censorship, this is ground zero for that," said Appleman.

"If she is in the White House and she gets elected, everything is going to go sky-high, gas is going to be six dollars a gallon, the groceries are going to go up, everything is going to be bad but a lot of black people we are waking up," said another supporter.

"We want to make sure everyone gets out to vote, that’s the most important thing right now, if we all get out to vote then we win," said Sara Torres of Reading.

After the Former President’s Reading, PA visit, he has a rally in Pittsburgh and Grand Rapids, Michigan tonight.