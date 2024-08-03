Donald Trump agrees to debate Kamala Harris on Fox News Sept. 4 in Pennsylvania

article

Former President Donald Trump announced on social media late Friday night that he had agreed to debate Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News next month.

The debate will be on Sept. 4, in a yet-to-be-named location in Pennsylvania, according to Trump.

Trump's post on Truth Social also noted that a previously scheduled ABC News debate with President Joe Biden - prior to the suspension of his campaign - had been canceled. He cited his lawsuit against the network and host George Stephanopoulos.

"I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social. "The Debate was previously scheduled against Sleepy Joe Biden on ABC, but has been terminated in that Biden will no longer be a participant, and I am in litigation against ABC Network and George Slopadopoulos, thereby creating a conflict of interest."

Fox News says the debate will be moderated by Bret Baier and Martha Martha MacCallum, and that the rules will be similar to the June 27 debate on CNN between Trump and Biden. The Fox News debate, however, will have spectators.

Harris has said she was 'ready' to debate Trump and accused the former president of backpedaling away from the previous agreement to an ABC News debate. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro - widely considered a front-runner to become Harris' running mate - has made similar assertions and has gone as far as saying Trump was ‘scared’ to debate Harris.