DoorDash delivery driver charged for shooting teenage Chick-fil-A employee in Crescentville

A DoorDash delivery driver has been charged for shooting a teenage employee at a Chick-fil-A in Crescentville.

A spokesperson from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tyquan Austin, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument over a milkshake at the fast food restaurant located at 811 Adams Avenue in Crescentville on Monday night.

Austin, a food delivery driver for DoorDash, said the order he was picking up was missing a second milkshake.

When the server asked to see a receipt to verify the order, Austin pulled out a gun and put it in his lap, according to police.

The server recruited his tam leader who asked for the order back and then a manager came out before Austin drove away, authorities say.

RELATED HEADLINES

Police say Austin then circled back and fired a single shot at the entrance striking the 17-year-old employee.

According to authorities, other people were in the range of gunfire.

"The shooting was unprovoked and endangered multiple people beyond the shooting victim, who was wounded in the leg and is expected to recover," the DA's Office said.

The DA's Office also says the incident was captured on video and images of Austin helped police identify and locate him.

Officers found Austin's car abandoned in an alley with no one inside before a man approached saying he was not the driver, but his belongings were inside, per officials.

According to police, he was then taken into custody after police recognized a tattoo on his neck.

The victim, who has been released from the hospital, identified Austin as the man who shot him, according to authorities.

Police say he was arrested still wearing the same clothes he had on during the time of the shooting.