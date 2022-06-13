Chick-fil-A employee shot by delivery driver during argument about pick-up order, police say

article

Authorities say a teenage Chick-fil-A employee was shot in the leg when an argument over a delivery order escalated to gunfire.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were dispatched to the restaurant on the 800 Adams Avenue for reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old was found shot in the left knee and taken by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the shooting happened when a delivery service driver got into an argument with store employees about a pick-up order.

The driver, according to Small, believed that he should have had more food than he received and fired one shot that struck the teen employee in the knee.

Investigators believe the driver has at least one tattoo on his neck and was driving a "newer model white Mercedes."