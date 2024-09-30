DoorDash driver shot in back while making delivery in East Germantown: police

A 29-year-old man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot in Philadelphia’s Stenton area late Monday afternoon.

At around 4:54 p.m., police say a 29-year-old man was shot once in the lower left side of his back on the 1500 block of E Johnson St.

The victim was taken to Einstein Hospital by police where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim was a DoorDash driver.

"Fortunately we did find numerous private surveillance cameras on properties in the area. So hopefully those camera recorded something that can help us with this critical shooting of a doordash delivery driver," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Police sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the victim stepped outside his car, saw a guy with a gun and when he started to run, he was then shot in the back.

No weapons have been recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.