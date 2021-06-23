Dorney Park's nearly 100-year-old roller coaster 'ThunderHawk' gets historic recognition

article

A nearly century-old roller coaster at Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania will be recognized as a roller coaster landmark by a national enthusiast group.

ThunderHawk, built in 1923, will be honored by the American Coaster Enthusiast Group on Thursday.

The wooden track takes riders up an 80-foot incline and zooms cars around a track at speeds up to 45 MPH, according to Dorney Park's website.

ThunderHawk, one of the oldest coasters in the northeast, is one of seven roller coasters at Dorney Park.

Located about an hour from Philadelphia, Dorney Park is open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

