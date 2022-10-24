Double congratulations: Phillies pitcher Zach Eflin, wife announce they are expecting twins after NLCS win

article

Phillies' pitcher Zach Eflin has two reasons to celebrate. He's heading to the World Series with his team after winning the NLCS series against the Padres and he's going to be a dad again.

Eflin and his wife Lauren are expecting twins, according to a post on Instagram.

After the NLCS victory, Lauren posted on Instagram, saying, "WORLD SERIES BOUND. If you look close you'll see a NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPION. If you look closer you'll see IDENTICAL ELFIN TWINS."

The couple shares a 1-year-old daughter who celebrated her birthday ahead of the Phillies' NLDS victory.

They have not said when their twins are due but fans and teammates have expressed their excitement for the couple on social media.