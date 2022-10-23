World Series 2022: Here's when the Phillies will play against ALCS winner

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have secured a spot in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and the schedule for the series games has been released.

The Phillies will take on the winner of the ALCS, the Houston Astros or New York Yankees and meet the opponent in the series.

The World Series runs from October 28 to November 5 if necessary.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Friday, October 28

Game 2: Saturday, October 29

Game 3: Monday, October 31

Game 4: Tuesday, November 1

Game 5*: Wednesday, November 2 (If necessary)

Game 6* Friday, November 4 (If necessary)

Game 7*: Saturday, November 5 (If necessary)

The games on October 31, November 1 and November 2 will be played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Tickets

To purchase tickets for the World Series games, click here and register for an opportunity.

Participants who fill out the form will be entered into a random drawing to purchase tickets. Participants who are not picked in the drawing will not receive an opportunity to purchase tickets, according to the MLB registration page.