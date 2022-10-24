Grab the Gear: Phillies World Series merchandise for sale morning after NLCS victory

The teams and dates are set, and now it's time to dress the part! Merchandise for the 2022 World Series is printed and ready for every Philadelphia Phillies fan to show their support.

From T-shirts and hats to shot glasses and koozies, the gear is hitting stores just hours after the Phillies clinched the NLCS against the Padres in a 4-2 victory to claim their spot in the World Series.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn was live Monday morning at Dick's Sporting Goods in King of Prussia to check out the goods before the store opened to some very excited fans.

Phillies World Series merchandise goes on sale morning after NLCS victory.

Shirts in the Phillies signature red lined the store with "NLCS Champions," "2022 World Series" or "Fall Classic" adorning the front, and ranging in price from $40-50.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Fans can also get their hands on the same World Series baseball cap worn by Bryce Harper as he celebrated along with his team on the field Sunday night.

Dick's will be adjusting their hours to allow fans to grab their gear early!