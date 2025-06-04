Expand / Collapse search

Double homicide at 55-and-over community in Palmer Townships ends with arrest

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 4, 2025 9:15am EDT
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a 55-and-over community.
    • A man and a woman were shot and killed.
    • A man was also taken into custody.

PAMLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man and woman are dead, and a suspect is in custody, after shots were fired at a 55-and-over community Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to Glasgow Way in Palmer Township for reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed, and another man was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims, along with the suspect, have yet to be released.

Police not provided any further details about the deadly shooting, including a possible motive.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Palmer Township police.

