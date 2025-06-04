Double homicide at 55-and-over community in Palmer Townships ends with arrest

The Brief Police are investigating a deadly double shooting at a 55-and-over community. A man and a woman were shot and killed. A man was also taken into custody.



A man and woman are dead, and a suspect is in custody, after shots were fired at a 55-and-over community Tuesday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to Glasgow Way in Palmer Township for reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m.

Two people, a man and a woman, were killed, and another man was taken into custody.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims, along with the suspect, have yet to be released.

Police not provided any further details about the deadly shooting, including a possible motive.