Double homicide at 55-and-over community in Palmer Townships ends with arrest
PAMLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man and woman are dead, and a suspect is in custody, after shots were fired at a 55-and-over community Tuesday night.
What we know:
Officers responded to Glasgow Way in Palmer Township for reports of a disturbance just before 7 p.m.
Two people, a man and a woman, were killed, and another man was taken into custody.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims, along with the suspect, have yet to be released.
Police not provided any further details about the deadly shooting, including a possible motive.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Palmer Township police.