Double homicide under investigation in Barnegat Township: police

article

Barnegat Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a double homicide that happened Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred on Lincoln Avenue in Barnegat Township.

According to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the suspect is in custody and there is no current danger to the public.

Beforehand, officials called for locals to avoid the area of Lincoln Avenue and Bengal Blvd. and put a shelter in place for a local school which has now been lifted.

This is an active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.