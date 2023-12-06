Double shooting at barbershop in Hunting Park leaves two injured

article

Two men are suffering from gunshot wounds after officials say a both were shot at a barbershop in Hunting Park Wednesday afternoon.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident that occurred on the 4100 block of North 5th Street at Los Brothers Barbershop at around 2:33 p.m.

Officials say a 19-year-old man was shot once in the face and twice in his lower body.

The second victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot once in the leg.

According to police, both were transported to Temple Hospital in the same private vehicle where the two were then placed in stable condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

FOX 29 went to the scene and could see at least 16 shell casings on the ground.

This is an ongoing investigation.