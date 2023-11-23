Man shoots, kills intruder in Overbrook home invasion: police

A forced entry gone-wrong, after one man shot and killed an intruder in a Overbrook home invasion Thanksgiving Day, police say.

Philadelphia police are investigating a burglary they say occurred Thursday on the 6100 block of City Avenue at The Premier at City Line apartment building at around 7:20 P.M.

Officials say an unidentified male approximately in his 20s, forced his way into an apartment when the man renting the apartment shot the male once in his head.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police recovered two firearms in the incident.

According to FOX 29's Steve Keeley's police sources, the man renting the unit who fired the fatal shot has been taken into custody.

This investigation is ongoing.