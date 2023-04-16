Double shooting erupts overnight in Kensington, leaving one victim critically injured

A man and woman are recovering after they were struck by gunfire in Kensington early Sunday morning.

Police say the double shooting happened near North Hancock and West Cumberland streets just before 2:30 a.m.

Two victims were transported to a local hospital; a woman with one non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and a man shot multiple times. He is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.