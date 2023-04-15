4 dead, 1 driver arrested after 2 cars collide on Schuylkill Expressway

An early morning crash ended with the death of four people and one man arrested Saturday.

Police say the crash happened on the Schuylkill Expressway near the Roosevelt Boulevard exit around 1:45 a.m.

According to officials with the Pennsylvania State Police, a car driven by a 31-year-old man crossed lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle.

The man’s car spun around and overturned several times before stopping on the right shoulder of the northbound Roosevelt Boulevard off-ramp.

The car he hit was pushed forward into a bridge pillar on the highway, killing everyone inside, state troopers said.

The 31-year-old driver is identified as Victor Spizzirri. He was taken to Temple University Hospital with moderate injuries. According to officials, Spizzirri showed signs of impairment. He was arrested for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and other related charges.

No further details were released regarding the victims.